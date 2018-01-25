Quivered: Dave Rastovich’s Unorthodox Craft

Look, we all know that Rasta is a freak. The guy can rip on any fin configuration, any board length, and is a better bodysurfer than most dolphins. But just because he could conceivably rip on a screen door doesn’t mean he isn’t discerning when it comes to what he rides. Enter Gary McNeill, a man with a mind made for foam sculpting and one of Rasta’s favorite board builders. So what does it take for a shaper to pique Rasta’s interest? Well, click the video above and you’ll find several simulating board concepts broken down by Rasta--in between clips of him tearing the bag out of waves around his home coast, of course. According to Nathan Oldfield, the filmmaker behind the above clip, “Though both McNeill and Rastovich share a passion for the inventive and unordinary, they are also never willing to sacrifice performance. The result is a range of designs, best described as high performance hybrids, with the best of wide point forward fish designs blended with the best of modern rails and foils.” Mmmm, that sounds good. We’ll have what he’s having.