Quivers: Dylan Graves

Dylan Graves’ quiver is as unique as the waves he surfs. Mixed among the somewhat traditional tools for Hawaiian juice and Californian soup are Hayden Cox’s “mad scientist” concoctions-boards that work for Graves in waves both predictable and weird. For example, his 5’2″ Plunder will shred anything from a small beach break to a freshwater standing wave. “The cool thing about most of Hayden Shapes is that you’re getting an all-around-feel with perks in every area,” Graves says about his shaper. Delve into more of Graves’ boards in this episode of Quivers.

Watch more episodes of Quivers here.