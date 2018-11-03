Fiberglass free and without a worry, Dave Rastovich and Lauren Hill pilot through a remote Australian beach break in some beautiful B-roll from Patagonia’s film, “Fish People.” The four minutes above will make you want to keep a pair of fins in your car, if you don’t already, for an occasional session that’s minimal in surfcraft but maximum in oceanic connectedness.

This edition of Ziobaffa Lost Reels was curated by filmmaker Jason Baff, and filmed by Dave Homcy and Kieth Malloy.

