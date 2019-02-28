When the short film “…Lost in Waco” dropped last month, it left us slack-jawed. Yago Dora showcased his versatility both on the left and the right, stomping huge straight airs, a barrage of grabs both frontside and backside, and some massive McTwists. Michael Rodrigues and Mason Ho’s performances rounded out what is surely one of the most exciting wave pool edits to date.

But for every hero clip, there were plenty of highly-entertaining punts that got left on the cutting room floor. So we took a look at the raw footage, pulled together a healthy serving of our favorite makes, fails and flails to give a more wholistic look at this collection of highly-progressive pool sessions. Because sometimes the side dishes are just as good as the main course.

Thanks to Matt Biolos from …Lost Surfboards for the raw footage.