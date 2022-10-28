Get ready for a steady stream of fall/winter “season opener” videos focused on various northern hemi spots around the world–starting with this barrel-heavy edit from Red Bull featuring Natxo Gonzales at the iconic lefthander known as Mundaka. It’s replete with rifling tubes and drool-inducing rides. Click play for highlights of the coastline’s first epic swell of the season.

Red Bull Captures Opening Day at Mundaka

