Remember last week when some kid named Reef Heazlewood hucked a couple of ridiculously high airs in Hawaii? They made the rounds on Instagram but a week’s time in social media is equivalent to any given prehistoric era, so Heazlewood’s airs are posted below for a refresher.
Those clips also happen to be in his new edit above. Hit play and you’ll see that Heazlewood ain’t just an above-the-lip flyboy gone ephemerally viral, he’s got game in waves with some juice too and currently sits within striking distance on the ‘QS.
Anyone happen to know who this is? Shot at Rockies a few days ago. Still can't believe he pulled it!
