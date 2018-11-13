His name is Reef Heazlewood and he's got game in waves with juice, as seen in his new edit

Remember last week when some kid named Reef Heazlewood hucked a couple of ridiculously high airs in Hawaii? They made the rounds on Instagram but a week’s time in social media is equivalent to any given prehistoric era, so Heazlewood’s airs are posted below for a refresher.

Those clips also happen to be in his new edit above. Hit play and you’ll see that Heazlewood ain’t just an above-the-lip flyboy gone ephemerally viral, he’s got game in waves with some juice too and currently sits within striking distance on the ‘QS.

