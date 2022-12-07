Aussie frother Reef Heazlewood recently went on tour de wedge down the South Coast and bottomless pits of various shapes and sizes. Upon return, he made this wee three-minute edit with filmer Dan Scott in memory of his trip, which is now available for your viewing pleasure. Click in and enjoy.

Watch

reef

Reef Heazlewood Went on a Wedge Tour

More Surfer Videos
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS