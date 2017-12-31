2017 was a weird year for “surf films.” Sure, there was Dane, but no John John. There was Taylor Steele, but no Joe. G (full-length movies). Freesurfers, athletes, loggers, and everyone in between with a filmmaking friend ran straight into the editing-bay once the sun was set to upload footage to the interwebs — which resulted in an overwhelming amount of edits. So, for those kept their cinematic gems under wraps and worked on a body of work rather than social buzz, we applaud you. Our eyeballs applaud you. Take for example eighteen-year-old Reef Heazlewood’s latest 2017 montage by Dan Scott. It’s 5 minutes of A-grade action from New Zealand, D-Bah, a couple jaunts down to some secret spots south of Sydney, plus a little downtime ‘QS footage, all filmed with a Channel Islands 5’8”X 18 1/4″ X 2 1/2″ Rook 15 underfoot. It’s a nice little bit from Steezy Heazy, right?