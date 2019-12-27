A few weeks ago, the eyes of the surf world fixed themselves on the man-eating peaks of Pe’ahi to watch the world’s best big-wave chargers battle for the 2019 Jaws Challenge trophy. The day, as you likely remember, was filled with tubes the size of two-story buildings and wipeouts that made you wince–the latter of which no competitor seemed to escape. For a recap of the good, the bad and the ugly from that infamous day of nauseatingly large waves, click play above to revisit the contest through the eyes of hellmen Russell Bierke, Torrey Meister and Eli Olson.
Southern California
Photo: Bryce Lowe-White
Sound off in the comments below!