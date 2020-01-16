Just before the start of the 2004 ‘CT season, while filming for Taylor Steele’s “Campaign 2”, the planets aligned for the rarest of days in Barbados, and Kelly Slater happened to be there to show us all what was possible at maxed-out Soup Bowl. In fact, Slater would go on to say that if he could re-live any one day of his life, over and over forever, this day would be it. That’s how special it was.

Of course, plenty of amazing days have happened in Slater’s life in the 15 years since making that statement, so it’s hard to say if it still stands. Regardless, it’s a session/section worth revisiting, and will forever stand as one of the greatest of all time.