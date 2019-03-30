Last weekend saw the 2019 Surf Happens Rincon Classic, which was held in the Cove section of Rincon for the very first time in the event’s history. What does that mean? Well, for the Coffin boys, that meant no shortage of dreamy, head-high walls to work ad infinitum. By the time the final horn has sounded, Conner had taken top marks in the pro division, and in a thoughtful turn he donated his winners to the daughter of the late Santa Barbara icon Chris Brown.

In the latest Your Weekly Tube from the brothers Coffin, the boys carve up the Queen of the Coast during the Rincon Classic

