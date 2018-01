The word “mellow” is rarely used to describe the lineup at Rincon. Yet somehow in his latest edit (through slow-motion, water-shots, congas and wood blocks), filmmaker Taylor Curran has managed to convey a tranquil feeling in the water at The Queen of the Coast. Watch Luke Davis, Jett Schilling, Yadin Nicol, Curren Caples, Jake Kelley, Griffin Colapinto and Mike McCabe make it all look too easy.