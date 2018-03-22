Rio de Janeiro’s Latest Slab Discovery

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and judging by the video above, the conquerors of this newly discovered slab in Rio de Janeiro have their work cut out for them. Igor Hossmann and a crew of Brazilians, including Paulo Curi and Stephan Figueiredo (featured in the edit above), will prevail because they’re some of the most committed surfers to hunting, and eventually taming, the slabs around Rio. In addition to the mysto left above, the wily slab hounds have also been surfing a meaty right that you can check out here as well as below.

