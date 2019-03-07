Right before Christmas last year, we teamed up with intrepid filmmaker Ben Weiland to create a documentary highlighting Weiland’s lifelong passion of chasing waves to places few would ever want to look. The 45-minute film, called "Coldwater Journal," tells the story of a decade-long journey with fellow fringe-wave connoisseurs to some of the most inhospitable surf zones in the world. Over the next few months, we’ll show you some highlights from “Coldwater Journal,” starting with an arctic mission with Dane Gudauskas, Keith Malloy and Pat Millen, who went way off the beaten path in one of the most extreme climates imaginable. To read more about “Coldwater Journal,” click here for an interview with Weiland. To watch the full film, click here to find it on iTunes.

Dane Gudauskas, Keith Malloy and Pat Millen go backcountry surfing in a scene from "Coldwater Journal"

