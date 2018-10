While they cautiously navigated minefields on a sparsely populated island in the South Atlantic, Parker Coffin, Nate Zoller, LJ O’Leary and photographer Dylan Gordon traded a barrel of crude oil and 12-packs of Budweiser for the chance to pioneer waves that were nothing short of extraordinary. Check back on November 1 for Roark's latest film that documents the adventure, "The Forgotten Archipelago."

Directed by Ben Weiland.