Robb Wilson’s story is harrowing. In “Still Here” a candid Wilson shares how surf photography helped save his life. The physical toll from a life of surfing and snowboarding, combined with botched surgeries, rendered Wilson unable to walk and in chronic pain. Motivated by the love for his family and the encouragement of a friend to rekindle his lost relationship with the ocean through surf photography, Wilson has able to heal physically and emotionally. After years out of the water, Wilson returns to the ocean not only behind the lens but on a surfboard too. “Still Here” is a testament to the power the ocean wields over surfers and how that power can be used in the healing process when a surfer’s goal is to return to it.

Directed, shot and edited by Kyle Buthman