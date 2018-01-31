The teenaged charger you need to know

You may have seen young Rubie Reents in Scary Good, but even if you have, you need to watch more. Eighteen years old, taught by former world champ Pam Burridge, Reents is a charger of mean, nasty waves on Australia’s eastern side. She bagged the NSW Under-18 title on the Junior series, and is now focused on chasing slabs wherever they’re slabbing. Enjoy the pulse-quickening edit above, and ponder what your surf life looked like at 18.