Russell Bierke is a young man who knows no fear. He was raised on Australia’s violent square slabs and is a Red Bull Cape Fear winner— a contest for wave-sadists held at the infamous Ours. When Bierke shattered his foot at Cloudbreak four years ago, he was sent packing while the swell fired. Despite his inherent penchant for hard-charging, Bierke is not impervious to the fear of missing out, and he’d been itching to return to Fiji since his accident.

Hit play on the edit, “Ni Sa Bula,” above to watch Bierke’s triumphant comeback to Cloudbreak. Where he escapes some heaving blue tubes unscathed his second time around.

Filmed and edited by Spencer Frost.

Additional footage by Nick Pollet.