Slab hunting on the south coast of Australia is to surfing what fly fishing is to Montana. Plots of shallow reefs, crowded with surfers and their well-established pecking orders are as common here as anywhere. Sydney, and south of it, runs deep with some of the best surf set-ups in all the country. It’s a hub of world-class slab potential.

In this latest edit, Russell Bierke, Nathan Bartlett, Aron Cox, Keanu Miller and Dyl Robo trade-off paddle-ins and whip-ins at a particularly hairy slab south of Sydney. It’s two minutes-plus of footage we’ve curated from the talented cinematic visionary Tyge Landa. Consider this a small precursor to what should be very active fall/winter Australia season. Just look at what went down last year along this coastline here, here, and here. Needless to say, stay tuned.