From backlit jade tubes to some onshore blown-out shredding, Ryan Callinan sends a warning shot to his fellow 2019 ‘CT competitors with his lighting quick and progressive combos in his new edit, “Portugal & Home.” Not only that, Callinan also shows that Roy Orbison and surfing pair together quite nicely. Anything the WSL judges want, Callinan’s got it.

Put on a pair of oversized black sunnies and hit play for a teaser of the progressive lines the Australian will be bringing to each stop on tour next year.

Filmed by Dylan Roberts and Aaron Williams.