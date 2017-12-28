Watch: Ryland Rubens’ Really Good 2017

Ryland Rubens and filmmaker Sean Benik recently got behind the computer and whipped together this “Best of” edit of the young goofyfoot’s insane year. The first half, mostly consisting of little windows of good morning surf and wind in Baja and Blacks, is a good appetizer for what’s to come--Rubens’ big score with Brett Barley and Sanuk down in Costa Rica on a SURFER trip early this year. If there ever was a need for a “Special Thanks” credit, it would be for Nicola Lugo who ushered Ryland into the dreamlike sessions in Costa, shown in the second half of this flick. To see the full edit of this Costa Rican score, you can watch “Further” here.