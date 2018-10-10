San Francisco’s Sachi Cunningham is a big-wave photographer, a journalist, a professor, and a terrific swimmer in heaving seas. She’s super plugged-in to the women’s big-wave community, as well as the surf world as a whole. Cunningham has spent lots of time in the past year shooting and editing video for a forthcoming documentary about the women’s big-wave movement called “SheChange.”

The trailer is above and it looks awesome. The film team hopes to wrap things up by the end of this big-wave season.

Cunningham is trying to raise additional funds to complete the project, and, if so inclined, you can pitch in on the film’s website, here.

Here’s what her site has to say about the project:

SheChange follows an elite tribe of water women as they fight for recognition, respect, and equity in the sport of big wave surfing. From the precipice of an eighty-foot wall of water, to the training, competitions, and communities of this fast-growing adventure sport, this documentary follows four pioneers as they overcome the obstacles that have kept women out of the lineup for nearly a century – until now. After a multi-year battle for a women's heat in the fabled Mavericks big wave surf contest in Northern California, we witness history as these women surf the largest waves on the planet.

​Dynamically shot in 4K from land, water and air, “SheChange” will thrill audiences with the beauty and awe of surfing these rarely-filmed beasts, and will give intimate access into the lives and minds of these women in and out of the water as they prepare for, and charge into the unknown.

Much like the untold history of African American women at NASA in the feature film “Hidden Figures,” the fight for gender equity in the newsroom in the Amazon series, “Good Girls Revolt,” and the story of camaraderie and team work needed to reach seemingly impossible goals in the Jimmy Chin climbing documentary, “Meru,” “SheChange” is a historic tale of human resilience, friendship, and empowerment as these women fight for the right to dream big in the world of outdoor sports and adventure.

