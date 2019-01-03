Cliff Kapono probably couldn’t have bad style on a wave if he tried. He flies across wave faces in a flash of knock-knee pivots and free-flowing locks that has a certain musicality to it all whether he’s in 2-foot San Diego peaks or 20-foot Hawaiian cement mixers. Kapono’s latest clip is a recent highlight reel of sorts that shows just how versatile the Big Islander’s game is, which shows him dancing through his home breaks, playful California fare and some truly-harrowing Jaws bombs. Between Shane Dorian, Torrey Meister and Cliff Kapono, clearly there’s something in the water over on the Big Island that puts surfers at ease in just about every imaginable condition.

From San Diego to Jaws and beyond, variety is the spice of this Hawaiian's surfing life

