San Onofre has been the center of much discussion lately–and no, I’m not referring to the plethora of news sources covering the millions of pounds of radioactive waste being stored mere feet away from the coastline at the moment. I’m talking about the crew of loggers who frequent San O on a regular basis, sliding stylishly along crumbly peelers, noseriding, taking off switch stance and doing whatever the hell they feel like doing on a single-fin from sun-up to sun down. Many of the standouts from the current San O crew (who are seen steezing above) have been turning heads in competitions lately–specifically in events like the Mexi Log Fest and the Duct Tape Invitational–and are being touted as some of the most talented loggers along the California coast.

As you can see in the above edit, shot entirely by Andrea Coleman and featuring the likes of Andy Nieblas, Nick Melanson, Makala Smith, Tommy Coleman and more, the San O crew radiate loads of style. And they’ve got their home beach to thank for that.