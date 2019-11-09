A few months ago, San O logger Andy Nieblas posted a video on Instagram of himself, paddling into a crumbly ankle-slapper, popping up and doing 7, umm, pirouettes, if you will, on the deck of his single-fin en route to a lengthy noseride. It spoke to Nieblas’ spontaneous, unconventional approach to riding waves–and also to his figure-skater like sense of balance. The dizzying clip was taken by Kevin Jansen, the filmmaker and creator of “Please Have Fun” and “Robots From Outerspace”, during a fun-looking day at San Onofre and makes up just a quick few seconds of the edit above. “It’s Your Island Now” showcases the stylistic talents of Nieblas and the rest of the San O crew, including the likes of Jules Lepecheux, Finn Walen, Tosh Tudor, Max Caldwell, Summer Richley, Lola Mignot, Nick Melanson, Kennedy Cusato, Makala Smith, Hallie Rohr, Eva Levy, Karina Rozunko and Kyle Perez.

Click play and enjoy.