Benjamin Sanchis’ series asks the question: “Where’s Sancho?” And while the answer in each episode is different in the fact that he’s at a different location in the world, it’s also somewhat the same in that he’s always careening down the face of some kind of mountainous wave on his way to getting deeply barreled. In the latest episode, Sancho finds himself careening in Macaronesia, aka the home of some of the North Atlantic’s most menacing surf. There are no shortage of dramatic rides in the clip above, and Sancho wouldn’t have it any other way.

Benjamin Sanchis is a man of heavy water appetites

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.