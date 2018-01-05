Sano compadres sliding at San Onofre in “La Horse”

There might be some seriously shreddable waves along your coastline right now, but once you watch this pairing of San Onofre sliding with the musical stylings of Serge Gainsbourg and Jean Claude Vannier, I guarantee you’ll want to grab swap your thruster for a log and find the nearest little peeler. Filmed and edited by Wiley Archbold, the edit above features fancy foot-workers Max Caldwell, Karina Rozunko, Brendan Sepe and Noa Cardoza.