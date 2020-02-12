Filmed over two years and six countries, from Ireland to Indo and all points in-between, “Elude” is an independent passion project created by two best friends: Filmmaker Perry Gershkow and Santa Cruz shredder Noah “Waggy” Wegrich. Beautifully shot, surfed and edited, and clocking in at just over 30-minutes, it’s a labor of love that deserves your full attention.
If you’re reading this on a small device, we recommend scrolling below for an interview with Gershkow and Wegrich, but saving the film for a bigger screen. Trust us, it’s worth it.
First off, Perry, the film feels really cinematic. It has a bit of a Sipping Jetstreams vibe. What was the inspiration behind it?
Gershkow: Surfing has to be the most aesthetically pleasing sport out there, so my approach [to this film] was to go the extra mile to create something visually that would have a lasting effect on both a die-hard surfer and also someone who has never seen the ocean.
What made you guys decide to go the full-length feature route, rather than put out a series of web clips?
Gershkow: At this point in my career, the full-length feature/short film route was the only way to go. Filming and editing surfing is a creative outlet for me, where no one is telling me what I can or can’t do. I also grew up when web edits didn’t rule surf media — it was all about surf films and the anticipation of the next one. Nothing got me more jazzed than seeing a trailer and knowing I could sit down with all my friends and watch something special. It’s tough to find that these days. And so I wanted to fill that gap and create that same feeling I had when I was younger.
Wegrich: I always like that when Noa Deane is working on a project — and there are a couple of other guys that do it as well — he saves clips and doesn’t put stuff out as it happens. I think it adds some mysteriousness and excitement to the film, and that’s what we were going for with this project. It was a bit of a long haul but I’m so stoked we did it. At the beginning, I didn’t have any sponsors and Perry just encouraged me to film with him so we could make something cool [laughs]. That’s really how it started.
Was it difficult not releasing your A-clips immediately? In a surf world of “what have you done for me lately?”, it’s rare to watch clips that haven’t already been plastered all over Instagram.
Wegrich: Not really. I actually love the fact we were hiding clips and stashing them away. A lot of stuff gets blown out so quick on Instagram.
Gershkow: In all honestly, it was easy to hold onto the A-clips. But I commend Noah for letting me hold them for two years trusting I’d create something more beneficial in the long run [laughs]. But it was a no brainer to keep our best clips off of social media. In the end, I was somehow able to not let one clip get destroyed by Instagram, which felt like one of the biggest feats of the whole film [laughs].
How did you guys fund this project? It’s rad to see an independent project like this in the surf world.
Gershkow: When I started filming for the project, I knew I wanted all of the creative control. I had an idea for the film, and I wanted to follow through with it until the end. So, I reached out to a few local surf shops and a dispensary, and asked if they would be down to throw some money in to help get this film off the ground. They ended up giving us enough money to support a couple of our first trips which we were so grateful for.
The rest of the cost came out of our pockets. We wanted to show that, although the hours seemed endless and our pockets ran pretty dry, in the end we could produce something that we’d be proud of for the rest of our lives.
Originally we were going to put the film out on iTunes and Vimeo on Semand, but recently I decided to go the route of just putting it online for free to give everyone an opportunity to enjoy it. We’ve also been accepted into all three of the film festivals where we’ve submitted. So hopefully we’ll keep the momentum going and play the film around the world.
There’s only one trip featured in the film where you’re in trunks Noah. Do you guys just love cold places?
Wegrich: [Laughs] Perry likes the cold and rugged places. And I do too. Cinematically, those places just tend to be really beautiful. There aren’t a lot of people who want to go to a place with snow-capped mountains to get tubed, but there are a lot of people who want to watch that. The adventure just feels more real in those places, and there are less people in the cold, too. We just really love getting away from everyone.
Speaking of which: Is there a meaning behind the name?
Gershkow: For every film I’ve made, the names randomly come to me while we’re on a trip. I thought of “Elude” because we kept finding ourselves in places where we were the only ones around.
Wegrich: Exactly. When we thought about why we love going on trips to these places, we decided it was because we wanted to elude everything else in our lives. Just disappear into the landscape to go surf [laughs].
Who wrote and narrated it?
Gershkow: I wrote the poem. I wanted each section to be interconnected, but at the same time, I wanted each section to be unique by itself as well. I’m lucky to have some very talented friends, one of which ended up reading the poem, her name is Joy Damert. She had the exact voice I was looking for.
What was the highlight of this project for you guys?
Gershkow: The highlight of this film, honestly, was just hanging with my good friends and making cool shit. Living in San Francisco can get pretty hectic with the crowds, so being able to escape it all and go enjoy some downtime with my friends while shooting something I love is all it takes for me.
Wegrich: Surfing in Scotland. There were a couple of sessions where it was just me surfing and Perry filming, with nobody around, in perfect waves. It was incredible to get the waves we did. Mostly I just hope people enjoy it. We made the film because we love hanging out and we love surfing and we love going on adventures together. That’s the shit, and I’ll spend every last dollar I have doing that.