Filmed over two years and six countries, from Ireland to Indo and all points in-between, “Elude” is an independent passion project created by two best friends: Filmmaker Perry Gershkow and Santa Cruz shredder Noah “Waggy” Wegrich. Beautifully shot, surfed and edited, and clocking in at just over 30-minutes, it’s a labor of love that deserves your full attention.

If you’re reading this on a small device, we recommend scrolling below for an interview with Gershkow and Wegrich, but saving the film for a bigger screen. Trust us, it’s worth it.

Photo Credit: Gershkow

First off, Perry, the film feels really cinematic. It has a bit of a Sipping Jetstreams vibe. What was the inspiration behind it?

Gershkow: Surfing has to be the most aesthetically pleasing sport out there, so my approach [to this film] was to go the extra mile to create something visually that would have a lasting effect on both a die-hard surfer and also someone who has never seen the ocean.

What made you guys decide to go the full-length feature route, rather than put out a series of web clips?

Gershkow: At this point in my career, the full-length feature/short film route was the only way to go. Filming and editing surfing is a creative outlet for me, where no one is telling me what I can or can’t do. I also grew up when web edits didn’t rule surf media — it was all about surf films and the anticipation of the next one. Nothing got me more jazzed than seeing a trailer and knowing I could sit down with all my friends and watch something special. It’s tough to find that these days. And so I wanted to fill that gap and create that same feeling I had when I was younger.