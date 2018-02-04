Watch: “Two Days of Makes and Breaks”

Live vicariously through Santa Cruz locals as they (and a few visiting pros) take late drops in “Two Days of Makes and Breaks.” Wince as you imagine yourself as the surfer in each wipe-out. Ask yourself: “Would I have made that weird, sucked-out drop that sent the guy on my screen over the falls?” The makes are always worth the breaks, especially in this edit from Guerin Myall of Gut Wrenching Productions. Note: If you’re not one who regularly head-bangs and/or frequents a mosh pit then you may want to turn the music down.