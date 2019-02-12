Just about everyone in the contiguous United States is down on their hands and knees begging for a warm ray of sunshine in the midst of an icy winter. Maybe that’s why Saxon Wilson’s video postcard, “Sargassum Slow-Down Shuffle,” feels so damn refreshing right now. The Floridian’s stylish dance across classic logs, mostly in trunks, soundtracked with some fuzzed-out psychedelia, is a welcome reminder that neoprene season ain’t gonna last forever.
