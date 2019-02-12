Just about everyone in the contiguous United States is down on their hands and knees begging for a warm ray of sunshine in the midst of an icy winter. Maybe that’s why Saxon Wilson’s video postcard, “Sargassum Slow-Down Shuffle,” feels so damn refreshing right now. The Floridian’s stylish dance across classic logs, mostly in trunks, soundtracked with some fuzzed-out psychedelia, is a welcome reminder that neoprene season ain’t gonna last forever.

In "Sargassum Slow-Down Shuffle", the right coast logger draws buttery lines among clean Florida bumps

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.