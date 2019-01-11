There are a couple of tried and true ways to get noticed in the classic logging scene. Putting your time in—and standing out, of course—during a summertime swell at Malibu is, historically, the best. Another would be to take down longtime longboard evangelist and multiple-time world title winner Joel Tudor in a heat.

North Florida's Saxon Wilson did the latter at ECSC's in Virginia Beach in 2017, prompting Papa Joel to tip his cap, inviting the not-yet-of-legal-drinking-aged Wilson to the Duct Tape Invitational in the Basque Country some months later.

And as evidenced by the edit above, the Flagler Beach native has been working hard at the former, as well. The short "Sonice" shows Wilson displaying the classic style and erratic approach that has helped him to not only standout among the throngs of longboard-acolytes that flock to the ‘Bu. The clip makes clear why members of the old guard, like Tudor, feel Wilson might be the next East Coaster to carry the classic logging torch.