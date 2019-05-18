Any surfer who puts out an edit titled “Pterygium” (after the gross eye disease that plagues lifelong surfers worldwide) has surely spent an ample amount of time in the water. Which is exactly what Gulf Coast charger Schuyler Allen did to make the banger of an edit above. After moving from Florida to Hawaii years ago, Allen has put in hours upon hours at some of the North Shore's heaviest lineups–and it’s clearly paid off. Press play on the edit above to watch Allen flex his air game and pocket a few hefty Backdoor nugs.