Surfing in a place like Iceland is not for the faint of heart. The physical act of walking across snow-laden beaches and paddling out into 30-degree water could be viewed, depending on your tolerance for cold, as a form of absolute misery. But those born there–like local pro surfer Heidar Logi and photographer Elli Thor Magnusson–have been raised to embrace the unforgivable conditions along their frigid coastlines and have therefore reaped the benefits of chasing world-class waves with not another soul in sight.

The latest episode of Red Bull’s “Chasing the Shot” shares the story of how Logi and Magnusson became wave-hunting companions and started putting new breaks on the Icelandic surf map. Of course, the two admit that uncovering waves along the country’s coastline can be quite like “an emotional rollercoaster”–especially when dealing with fickle weather and unpredictable forecasts.The episode also sees a foreign crew of coldwater adventurers–Conor Maguire, Natxo Gonzalez, Russell Bierke and Noah Wegrich–head to Iceland to capitalize on a swell Logi and Magnusson have had their eyes on. Was the juice of this strike worth the squeeze? Click play to find out.