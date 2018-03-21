Boils, foamballs, spray, dry reef and whatever else a heaving tube may throw at a surfer slotted deep in its jowl, Scott Dennis knows how to set the rail and hold his line through it all. Dennis spent 2017 traveling to Tahiti, Norfolk Island and around Australia hunting barrels of all shapes and sizes--enjoy the greatest hits above in “Chase,” a little travelogue filmed by Dave Fox, Tyge Landa, Andrew Kaneider, Kane Overall and Spencer Frost.