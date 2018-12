Sebastian Soto clocked a lot of tube time during his 2018 globe trot. Hit play on his new edit, “Crudo,” above to watch the Puerto Rican soul arch through some heavies at home, Indonesia and especially Mexico. Soto’s approach to pumping XXL Puerto Escondido is drenched in both confidence and style well beyond his years.

