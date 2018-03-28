“Belloha” From Sebastian Zeitz

The Round 1, Heat 1 call for The Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach is hours away. Which means there’s still time to add Sebastian “Seabass” Zietz to your Fantasy Surfer team--and you’d be a fool not to after watching “Belloha” from Happily Stoked.

Bells Beach’s long walls are notorious for exposing a surfer’s flaws, yet Zietz’ surfing somehow seems impervious to the legendary breaks effects in the edit above. Many competitive surfing fans have lamented that Bells is not conducive to progressive surfing, yet Zeitz manages to intersperse unforced airs and those grab-rail reverse things that I hesitate to call “club sandwiches,” even if that might technically be their name. As a little bonus section, there’s some heavy Pipeline footage laced with some wince-worthy wipeouts as well. Whether a wave’s lip is heaving into the flats or crumbling at the top, Seabass clearly knows how to handle it.