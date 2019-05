Makai McNamara may not be the first name you think of when listing Pipe aces, but he should certainly be up there. If you’re not familiar with his particular method of sending it on truck-sized tubes, just press play on the edit above for some truly impressive instances of gritting one’s teeth and going. McNamara is a true force when the waves get forceful.

Some lefts, some rights, all bombs

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.