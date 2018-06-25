Two of the World’s Best Goofyfooters get Experimental in Severson’s 1970 Film “Pacific Vibrations”

In a nearly four minute collage of all left-handers, two of the most talented goofy-footers of the time, David Nuuhiwa and Corky Carroll, star in the sixth section of John Severson’s 1970 film “Pacific Vibrations.”

This section was filmed during Nuuhiwa’s transition from champion nose-rider to a psychedelic glam-surfer with a quiver full of ornately airbrushed boards. A fixed-stance, porto-modern rail-surfing approach can be seen in Nuuhiwa’s clips (Warshaw, Encyclopedia of Surfing). His only hindrance seems to be the lack of bite the single fins have through turns.

Nuuhiwa’s rival Carroll experiments with a wide-tailed twin-fin and reaps the benefits that multiple fins provide for top-to-bottom surfing. But imagine a thruster, still a decade away, under both champions’ feet on the waves above. How pumped would they have been on the added drive and hold of three fins? It's amazing how well they surfed at all on those unwieldy transition-era boards.