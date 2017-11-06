Shane Dorian and son Jackson share a hereditary taste for waves off the grid, but they didn’t need to look very far when Kelly invited them both to the Ranch for an afternoon of perfect rights and lefts.

“What they’ve created here is totally unprecedented,” says Shane about Kelly’s Wave in Lemoore. “I think it’s going to blow people away. I’m stoked for the opportunity, especially to bring my son. I just watched the best wave of his life. My mind is blown.”

Shane goes on to say in the edit that he supports the proliferation of wave pools. The access is a way to share the surfing experience with more people. If more people are getting stoked, he says, then that’s a good thing.

“[Before this,] I’ve never surfed in a wave pool, ever,” he added. “It definitely surpassed any expectations I had.”

As for Jackson, the 11-year-old was a case study for Kelly, and not just because he’s Slater’s godson. He wanted to see how a surfer of Jackson’s age, size, and caliber would handle the wave — and micro-Dorian was more than capable of enjoying the action alongside his dad.

“I’m super-nervous and baffled right now,” said Jackson right before he paddled out, watching the train-like machine pull spiraling sets down the pool. “The wave is insane. It looks like Indonesia on steroids. We’re going to have a good time.”