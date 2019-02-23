Shane Borland has had enough of the polluted, freezing, onshore days in California. With a heavy front-footed approach, Shane takes his act on the road south of the border to punish the points in his latest edit, aptly titled “In Warm Water”. Oh, and the consistency with which he lands all the airs in the above clip is just further proof that growing up as an uber-talented skateboarder can, in fact, do wonders for your air game in the water. Press play and enjoy.

Proof that Skating Can Have a Positive Affect on Your Air Game

