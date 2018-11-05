Living surf legend Shane Dorian has already discussed surfing, beach access, billionaire elites and more with the widely listened to podcaster Joe Rogan in the episode above, and they’re still going. Will their off-the-cuff discussion continue to be surf-centered? Or will it get into the giant-alligator weeds like Kelly Slater and Rogan’s discussion a couple of weeks ago? Regardless, between Shane Dorian’s insight and Rogan’s Barbara Walters-esque interviewing style, there are bound to be some interesting sound bytes above.

And yeah, they look like they could be brothers, etc.

Which surfer do you think will be on Joe Rogan’s podcast next?