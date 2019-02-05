“Perfectionist” might be an understatement for highly-attuned surfer and shaper Tyler Warren. From his highly-coveted handshapes to his supremely-refined rail surfing to his incredibly-precise oil paintings, Warren is clearly a man who understands that the devil is in the details, and you won’t find evidence of anything overlooked in his myriad creative pursuits. That’s why Warren was one of the first people we thought of when assembling the crew for our film, “Handmade”, about shaping your own boards. We couldn’t wait to pick his brain about the process, and above you’ll get a taste of that, as well as his beautiful surfing on the 8’0″ egg that he made on the trip.

[Click here to watch “Handmade” in its entirety, or here to read the feature from SURFER magazine.]