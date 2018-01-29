In the Shaping Bay: Glenn Pang

From born-and-bred Hawaiian chargers to visiting elite-level pros, many surfers who want boards that will work in the most challenging surf on earth turn to Glenn Pang. Pang was just a kid when he shaped his first board in the late ’60s. Tens of thousands of boards later, Pang is seen as a true master craftsman and one of the foremost design experts when it comes to using foam and fiberglass to harness that sweet, sweet Hawaiian juice. Taj Burrow understood that, which is why he used Pang’s sleds for many years while competing in the Triple Crown. Billy Kemper got the memo as well, which is why you can find Pang shapes under his feet in everything from 6-foot Off The Wall to 25-foot Jaws. Earlier this season, Pang was kind enough to show us around his shaping bay at Town & Country HQ and give us some insight into his incredible career as an elite board builder. Please enjoy.