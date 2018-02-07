In Shaun Burns’ new short “It’s Alrights,” the Santa Cruzian’s truck runs out of gas, leaving him stranded on the side of the road. Undeterred, he abandons his truck and ventures into a thick Dagobah-esque forest with his wetsuit and board, determined to find quality surf. Spoiler alert: Burns doesn’t find Yoda but he does luck into some pumping rights with lips to both bash and tuck under. Filmed and edited by Skyler Nilson