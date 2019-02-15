Blood is thicker than water, as they say. Which seems obvious, actually. Anyway, in this latest edit, Shaun Manners and Creed McTaggart—two Western Australia natives—put on their PR caps for Shaun’s dad, Mat Manners and his beloved handshapes. The result is a 10-minute banger of an edit featuring Mat’s boards put to the test in a variety of mysto left and right slabs. It’s scored to a lovely soundtrack of early 90s indie rock and synth pop too! Press play.

