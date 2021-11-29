The above edit, featuring none other than radical Aussie Shaun Manners, is meant to sell you on Rage’s brand-new grip model that’ll keep you attached to your board when you need it most. But it also, in its short time frame, manages to get you psyched to paddle out. Manners’ surfing has that effect on people. Click in to get amped on this fine Monday morning.

