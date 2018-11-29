With Shaun Manners’ knocked-out teeth and the Creed shirt he sports during the b-roll of his new edit “Blastoid,” it would be easy to assume that he’s from some small town on the Gulf Coast of Florida. That is until you watch him handle Western Australia’s famed ramps, slabs and freight-train barrels in a way that only someone born and raised in that wonderland does. Deep tubes and big airs are a West Oz surfing ethos, hit play and watch Manners embody it for 13 minutes, it’ll take you higher.

