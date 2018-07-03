“Malibu is one of the best waves on the California coast,” Bird says. The legendary cobblestone right-hander typically calls for flatter boards with straighter rails and Bird knows just what to curate from his shed of diverse surf craft for that. A couple of sub six-foot classics and two traditional single fin logs.

Malibu’s resident rippers Dillon Perillo and Colton Sarlo trade-off an early model 5’10” Mark Richards twin fin from Gordon & Smith, and a pink 5’10” Terry Fitzgerald shape with a unique fin setup, a board shaped for first ‘CT World Champion Pete Townend.

For the loggers, Bird pulls out a 9’6″ Gary Propper model from Hobie Surfboards. “This thing at Malibu should blow some peoples’ minds,” Bird says about the board. After scoring a few waves on it, Chad and Trace Marshall share the same sentiment. However, the regularfoot Brothers Marshall didn’t experience the same magic on the 8’6″ Hobie Corky Carroll model, but goofyfoot Kassia Meador scored a few noserides on it and summarized the board as “epic.”

Here’s the quiver for this episode:

Mark Richards Twin Fin, shaped by Gordon & Smith – 5’10” x 19 1/2″ x 2 3/4″

Hot Buttered Surfboards “Drifta,” shaped by Terry Fitzgerald – 5’10” x 20″ x 3″

Hobie, Gary Propper Model – 9’6″ x 22″ x 3 1/8″

Hobie, Corky Carroll Model – 8’6″ x 3″ x 23″