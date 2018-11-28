Bird pulls down some paddle-friendly boards for the notoriously rip current-torn beachbreak

With over 2,000 boards arching the quonset hut’s ceiling of San Diego surf institution Bird’s Surf Shed, curating a few boards for the challenging, rip-torn lineup of Ocean Beach, San Francisco was no problem at all for Bird Huffman.

Bird drew upon the paddle power that Hawaii shaping luminary Dick Brewer crafted into a transition-era swallow tail single. Also selected was a 90s-era balsa wood Pipeline gun from respected big wave charger and shaper, Gary Linden.

Always one to throw a weird board curveball with something obscure and/or obsolete, Bird pulled down a 70’s era “pop out” board molded after a Brewer design. The W.A.V.E. board technology is hollow, “like a drum,” and features a breathing hole in the nose that seems more efficient at taking on water than regulating air pressure.

Wherever each episode of “Shed Sessions” takes place, Bird always manages to find a board with roots tied to that location. And for Ocean Beach, SF, Bird pulled down a mid-length gun shaped by 60s pro surfer Dick Keating from Pacifica, CA.

Hit play to watch San Francisco locals Danny Hess, Matty Lopez, Andy Olive, Michael Taras and North County San Diego’s Duran Barr give the boards a go.

Dick Brewer – 7’0″ x 19 1/2″ x 3″

Gary Linden – “Gun” 8’6″ x 19″ 3″

W.A.V.E. board molded after Dick Brewer Design – 6’0″ x 19 3/4″ x 3 1/2″

Dick Keating – 7’4″ x 18″ x 3″

