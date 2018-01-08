Noah Wegrich and Darshan Gooch test out four vintage surf crafts in the waters of Santa Cruz

For Season 2 of Shed Sessions, we're taking a slightly different approach. Rather than allowing the surfers to run rampant in Eric "Bird" Huffman’s San Diego shop--picking out whatever boards they want--we're letting Bird take the reigns.

"I started gathering boards in 1972," says Bird. "At this point I've got about 1200, so there's a wide, wide variety of boards. For this season, I'm gonna pull out three or four boards that I think would be fun, and then we're gonna reunite the equipment with the area and the people where it came from in the first place."

For the season 2 premiere, Bird picked four boards with roots in Santa Cruz, and then we drove them up the coast to put them back in SC's waves, ridden by SC locals Noah Wegrich and Darshan Gooch. Bird's picks, which include a classic ’60s performance longboard and a ’90s tow-board with weights down the middle, are anything but ordinary, but neither are the lines Gooch and Wegrich draw on them.

The boards, in order of appearance, are as follows:

Flying Fortress

Shaped by: Andy Tyler

Dims: 6'6" x 21" x 2.5"

Haut

Shaped by: Doug Haut

Dims: 9'6"

Rusty

Shaped by: Rick Hamon

Dims: 6'0" x 17.25" x 2.2"

Gemini

Shaped by: Jeff Alexander

Dims: 6'1" x 18 1/4" x 2 3/8"